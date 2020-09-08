CAPASSO, Margaret J. "Jean" (Coughlin) Of Norwood, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Capasso. Devoted mother of Peg Delaney and her husband Daniel, Jr. of FL, Paul J. Capasso and his wife Debbie of Norwood, Annette M. Diauto and her husband Charlie of FL and the late Robert "Bobby" C. Capasso, Jr. Sister of the late Millie Del Tufo, James Coughlin and Edward Coughlin. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late James A. and Mary Ruth (McSweeney) Coughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime volunteer at Norwood Hospital. The family of Jean would like to thank all the caregivers at the Charlwell House in Norwood for their many years of loving care. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30am-11:00am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Graveside Service will follow the Visitation, at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter St., Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090, www.arcsouthnorfolk.org
