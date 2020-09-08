1/
MARGARET J. (COUGHLIN) CAPASSO
CAPASSO, Margaret J. "Jean" (Coughlin) Of Norwood, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Capasso. Devoted mother of Peg Delaney and her husband Daniel, Jr. of FL, Paul J. Capasso and his wife Debbie of Norwood, Annette M. Diauto and her husband Charlie of FL and the late Robert "Bobby" C. Capasso, Jr. Sister of the late Millie Del Tufo, James Coughlin and Edward Coughlin. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late James A. and Mary Ruth (McSweeney) Coughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime volunteer at Norwood Hospital. The family of Jean would like to thank all the caregivers at the Charlwell House in Norwood for their many years of loving care. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30am-11:00am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Graveside Service will follow the Visitation, at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter St., Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090, www.arcsouthnorfolk.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
