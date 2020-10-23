COLLINS, Margaret J. "Judy" (Hunter) Of Avon and Edgartown, passed away October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Collins. Loving mother of Audrey Collins Morrison of Denver, CO, Janet Hurley and her husband Fred of Edgartown, and Christine McFadden Fallon and her husband Mark of Westwood. Beloved Grandmother "Ninny" of Michael McFadden, Holly McFadden, Brian Hurley, Megan Hurley, Kat Morrison, Caroline Hurley, Maggie Morrison, Bobby Morrison, and Jack Fallon, and step-grandmother to Kristen Hurley McGurk and her husband John. Great-grandmother to Harper McGurk. Dear sister of the late Mary Neville and her late husband Edward of Avon, and the late Henry (Hank) Hunter of Rochester. Judy is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved grand-dogs. Visiting Hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH, on Sunday, October 25th from 4-6pm. Keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 26th at St. Michael's Church in Avon at 10am, followed by a Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery in Avon at 10:45am. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Margaret J. "Judy" (Hunter) COLLINS