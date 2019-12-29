Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
MARGARET J. DEFAZIO

MARGARET J. DEFAZIO Obituary
DeFAZIO, Margaret J. "Peggy" Age 82, of Southborough, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Mario D. DeFazio; devoted mother of Debra DeFazio and Mario DeFazio, all of Southborough; loving grandmother of Nicole DeFazio of St. Louis, MO. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, January 3, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Peggy's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit

www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
