GALLAGHER, Margaret J. "Peg" Age 90 of Annapolis, MD, formerly of Avon, CT and Natick, MA, passed away on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020. Peg was born in Boston on May 1, 1929 and was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Dolan) Ryan. Devoted wife of the late John E. Gallagher, Jr., she was the loving mother of Beth and husband Jim Kelly of Annapolis, MD, Jay and wife Kathy Gallagher of Naugatuck, CT, Paul and wife Ann Gallagher of Simsbury, CT and Peter and wife Sharon Gallagher of Norwell, MA. She was the sister of Msgr. Paul Ryan and the late Mary Reilly, Catherine McGuire, John Ryan, James Ryan and Peter Ryan. Beloved "Nan" to 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53 in HANOVER on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139 in Hanover. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For directions and to sign "Peg's" online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020