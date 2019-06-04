|
|
GRENIER, Margaret J. (Judge) Of Canton, passed away June 4th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Mother of Margaret E. Corliss and her husband Frank of Durham, NC, Joseph J. Grenier of Milford, Jennifer A. Grenier of New York City, Paul A. Grenier and Susan Barrett of Sutton and the late Angielle Grenier. Grandmother of Brian and Emma Corliss and Kate and Matthew Grenier. Sister of the late Allen Judge. Funeral Services are private. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019