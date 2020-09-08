KENNEDY, Margaret J. "Peggy" (Gillis) Of Stoughton, passed away September 7th at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John A. Mother of Susan Festa and her husband Jim of Taunton, John Kennedy of Holbrook, Diane Matton and her husband Mike of Sturbridge, and Gail Gefteas and her husband Steve of Canton. Sister of the late Theresa Hillier, Mary Elizabeth "Bessy" Girard, John Gillis and his wife Carol Gillis of Scituate, and Catherine Spillane. Also survived by 12 grandchildren. Visiting Hours are at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Thursday from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Friday at 12 noon. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association
. at diabetes.org/diabetes/donation
For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811