MARGARET J. "PEGGY" (CHARBONNIER) LUDVIGSEN
LUDVIGSEN, Margaret J. "Peggy" (Charbonnier) Of Dedham, formerly of Mission Hill. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. "Sonny" Ludvigsen. Loving mother of John J. and his wife Elizabeth of Mansfield, Robert J. and his fiancée Lynsey Fitzgerald of Dedham, James J. of Dedham, Joseph S. and his wife Brenda of Wrentham, and Noelle S. D'Agostino and her husband William of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Eric, Taylor, Kirstie, Kevin, Hannah, Kylie, Emma, and William. Great-grandmother of Jake, Ryan, Freya and Braelyn. Sister of Maryanne O'Keefe of West Roxbury, and the late Lorraine Joyce, Joseph "DoDo" Charbonnier, and Richard Charbonnier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, September 22nd at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church" at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday 5-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral
08:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church"
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
