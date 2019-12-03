Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge Street
Winchester , MA
MARGARET J. MADDEN Obituary
MADDEN, Margaret J. Of Arlington, died peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late James J. Loving mother of Trinette Collmer and her husband James, David and his wife Virginia, Jon and his wife Martha and the late James Madden SSJE. Sister of Anne Madden, Theresa McClenathan, and the late Mary Galvin, John and David Hickey and Celine Rich. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT Friday at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Margaret's memory to Boston Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
