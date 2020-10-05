RICHARD, Margaret J. (LeBlanc) Of Waltham, October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George J. Richard. Mother of Anne Marie Ingersoll (Peter) of Hudson, James P. Richard (Deborah) of Arlington, Gerald J. Richard, Stephen T. Richard (Jean), David R. Richard (Ann), and Michael G. Richard (Kara), all of Waltham; her grandchildren, David and James Ingersoll, Jenna Johnson, Henry, Jason, Nicholas, Thomas, Matthew, Meghan and Morgan Richard; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Zachary, Jack and Tess Ingersoll, Elijah and Noah Johnson, and Cole and Cade Richard; her sisters and brothers, Helen Chiasson of Waltham, Mary Doucet of Waltham, Rita LeBlanc of Waltham, and John LeBlanc of Cheticamp, Nova Scotia, and the late Billy, Clarence, Alex, and Patrick LeBlanc, and Anna Mae Aucoin. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, October 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10th in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com