JAKOBOVITS, Margaret (Juhasz) Of Needham, MA and a native of Hungary, was born Dec. 4, 1931. She was the wife of 65 years of the late Dr. Thomas Jakobovits, whom she married while he was serving a medical residency in Hungary. The Jakobovits left Hungary in Jan. 1957, shortly after the failed 1956 revolution against the Russian occupation of that nation and eventually arrived in the Unites States in July 1957. Margaret faithfully encouraged her husband as he completed his medical education in the Boston area. When Dr. Jakobovits established his medical practice in Melrose, MA, Margaret became his office manager. Margaret was an active member of the Hungarian Society of Massachusetts, and was deeply involved in the creation and placement in 1986 of the dramatic statue commemorating the 1956 Hungarian Revolution which, to this day, stands in Liberty Square in Boston. She was an avid traveler and skier, venturing with her husband to many corners of the world. Margaret passed away on Jan. 4, having been predeceased by her husband and a son, both named Thomas. A Service in her honor will be held at the Church of ST Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. To share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020