MARGARET JANE BATCHELDER
1922 - 2020-09-19
BATCHELDER, Margaret Jane Age 98 of Manchester, NH died on Sept. 19. Former resident of Norwood and South Yarmouth. Served in US Army during WWII. Predeceased by husband, Hollis G. Batchelder, Jr. Had worked at Seiler Food Services. Survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. There are no services. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in South Yarmouth, MA at the convenience of the family. To see the full obituary and to leave a message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
