BATCHELDER, Margaret Jane Age 98 of Manchester, NH died on Sept. 19. Former resident of Norwood and South Yarmouth. Served in US Army during WWII. Predeceased by husband, Hollis G. Batchelder, Jr. Had worked at Seiler Food Services. Survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. There are no services. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in South Yarmouth, MA at the convenience of the family. To see the full obituary and to leave a message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Margaret Jane BATCHELDER