PERKS, Margaret Jane (Stoddart) Of Stoneham, September 8. Beloved wife of the late Frank Cutting Perks. Loving mother of Gordon E. Perks of Stoneham and Susan E. Demers and her late husband Kevin of Derry, NH. Sister of the late Gordon E. and Blanchard K. Stoddart, Ruby S. Smith and Lillian M. King. Also survived by her granddaughter Amanda Margaret Demers. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, Wakefield at www.fbcwakefield.org/give
For obit/guestbook,www.mcdonaldfs.com