WALSH, Margaret "Peg" Junia Nolan Passed away on August 3, 2019. Born on May 27, 1933, to Henry and Margaret Nolan, Peg spent her childhood in Belmont, MA. She worked as a model and was an active member of the Skating Club. She spent many summers on 19 Mile Bay in NH where she enjoyed the company of the Laase and Hersey families and where she was crowned Miss Melvin Village. While pursuing a nursing degree, she met Donald Walsh, who was completing his medical residency. They married on June 21, 1953 and resided in Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Norfolk, VA and Newton Centre, MA while Don completed his Public Health service. In 1966 she returned to the Lakes Region with her 9 children after Don bought a medical practice in Wolfeboro, NH. She helped many Girl Scouts earn their skating badge and later served on the Governor Wentworth Regional School Board. After her children had grown, she enrolled in UNH, completed her nursing degree and opened a health clinic in Ossipee, NH with Don and long time friend Ellen Laase. Peg then went to work for NH's Department of Public Health in infectious disease control, becoming certified in pain management and diabetic counseling. A devoted mother and grandmother, family always came first. When needed, she was "on her way" by car or plane. Peg especially enjoyed her children's visits and spending holidays with family. She delighted in the lives and adventures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2015, she moved to Durham, NC to live with her daughter Maura. Peg is survived by children Anne and Roland LaPlante of Frazer, PA; Thomas and Laurie Walsh of Watertown, MA; Margaret and John Galatro of Stamford, CT; Kathleen and David Stein of Bethel Island, CA; Patricia Walsh and Alexander Kernan of Cambridge, MA, Maura and William Seaman of Durham, NC; Martina and Joel Porter of Roseville, CA; and Daniel Walsh of Manhattan, MT. She is survived by 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Donald Walsh; daughter Martha Ianelli; great grandson Jackson Walsh and sister Caryl Welch. Funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019