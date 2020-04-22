Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
CURLEY, Margaret Kathryn Age 96, of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas S. Curley and Dorothy R. (Bushee) Curley. Loving sister of Barbara A. Curley of Norwood, Jacqueline M. Wolfe of Franklin, formerly of Norwood, Charles Z. Curley and his wife Shirley of Alton, NH, formerly of Norwood, David F. Curley of San Francisco, CA, brother-in-law Victor Pisini, and the late Dorothy T. Pisini, Geraldine L. Gleason, Thomas S. Curley, Jr. and Nancy E. Curley. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews with whom she cherished many family trips to New Hampshire, Maine and throughout New England. Margaret, lovingly known to all as Peggy, enjoyed pottery, sewing and knitting and is known for making many beautiful items for her family. She loved traveling to many places, including Europe, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Central and South America. She also enjoyed wintering in South Fort Myers with her family. Peggy worked in Washington, D.C. for 25 years and then returned to her native MA and retired from Honeywell after many years of service. Peggy will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and generosity to others. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held in Peggy's honor at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 706143, Cincinnati, OH 45270 or visit rettsyndrome.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
