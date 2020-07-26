Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARGARET "MARNEY" (CONNELLY) KRAL


1928 - 2020
MARGARET "MARNEY" (CONNELLY) KRAL Obituary
KRAL, Margaret "Marney" (Connelly) Age 91, of Ashland, formerly of Natick, died July 19, 2020, peacefully at The Residence at Valley Farm in Ashland, MA. Survived by her nieces & nephews: Virginia M. Doucette, Peter E. Hines, Normajean Garvin and the late Lawrence J. Hines. Survived by many grand & great-nieces & nephews. She worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph Co. & Chevron Oil Co. for many years, retired in 1984. Born August 5, 1928 in Portsmouth, NH, and raised in Boston, MA. Daughter of the late parents: John and MaryEllen (Chambers) Connelly. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Thursday, July 30 from 11am-12 pm. Funeral Service to follow at 12pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. We ask that all guests please wear masks to ensure everyone's health and safety. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Big Brother Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, 184 High Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.emassbigs.org For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick

Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
