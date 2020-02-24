|
POTTS, Margaret L. (Nagel) Age 95, of Needham, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 23, 2002. Beloved wife of the late Louis B. Potts, Jr. Loving mother of Louis B. Potts, III of Norwood, Robert L. Potts of Needham, William M. Potts of Hillsboro, NJ, Lawrence J. Potts of Charleston, SC and Nancy M. Potts of Needham. Sister of the late Fred, Helene and Robert Nagel. Dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM, on Saturday, February 29th, at 11am. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11am, prior to the Service. Interment will be at Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Margaret was the life of the party. She loved to knit, sew, quilt, sing and dance. She loved cooking and baking for her family. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020