TAROS, Margaret L. (McNamara) Of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on June 10th. Beloved wife of the late Albert V. Taros. Devoted Mother of Karin T. Antin, Esq., and her husband Roger of Chappaqua, New York, and of Erik A. Taros, and his wife Amy, of Swampscott. Cherished Grandmother of Reid Antin of Los Angeles, California and Trent Taros of Worcester. Sister of her predeceased siblings: Maurica Nugent, Alice Gannon, Anne Parent, Marie Norris, Elsa Erickson, and Martin McNamara. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Blessing will be held at the entrance to St. Elizabeth's Church in Milton on Monday, June 22nd, at 11:00 am, followed by Burial at Milton Cemetery. Those who wish to visit the family may do so between 9:45 – 10:30 am prior to the blessing at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 people will be allowed within the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests must bring their own pens to sign the register book. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com www.alfreddthomas.com (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020