LEVEY, Margaret (Treacy) Of Waltham, April 16, 2020. Mother of Kevin Levey of Hopkinton, Patricia Levey, Jean Cokkinos and Elizabeth Levey, all of Waltham. Grandmother of Thomas Guisti, Melissa Cokkinos and Meghan Levey. Great-grandmother of Ella and Audrey. Sister of the late Edward T. Treacy, Patricia Drury and Elizabeth Stascavage. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020