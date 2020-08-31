LOVETT, Margaret "Bibi" (Colarusso) Age 95 of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Floyd "Bucky" Lovett. Loving mother of Jane Brayden. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Brayden and her husband Randy Veno and Melanie Brayden. Adored great-grandmother of Victoria MacLellan and Jodee, John and Jared Joyce. Great-grandmother of Brynnlee Ferreras. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the ongoing pandemic all services are private. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Bibi's memory to Respond Inc. by visiting www.respondinc.org
or to the National MS Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org
