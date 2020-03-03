Boston Globe Obituaries
AMATI, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Walsh) Of Walpole, March 2, 2020, age 71. Beloved wife of Paul A. Amati and the late Michael W. Libby. Loving mother of Joyce A. Faye and her husband, Steve, of Abington and the late Nancy E. Libby. Cherished grandmother of Nicole E. Bernache of Abington. Sister of Susan E. Fitzpatrick and her husband, William, of Franklin and stepsister of Marie Oliver of Plainville. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Peggy's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and Friday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Medfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052 or The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
