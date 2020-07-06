|
BALDNER, Margaret M. (McMahon) "Peggy" Of South Boston, passed away on July 5, 2020. Peggy was born, raised, and lived her entire home in the family home. Wife of the late James A. Baldner. Devoted mother of Gerard F., Vincent, Jerome, and the late James M. Baldner. Dear sister of the late Patrick & his wife Kay McMahon, Stephen & his wife Ruth McMahon, and Mary McMahon. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday from 10 – 11am. Funeral Mass to follow in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, at 11:30am. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to South Boston Catholic Academy, 866 East Broadway, South Broadway, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020