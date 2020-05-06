|
BATTISTA, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Sweeney) At 79 years, in Revere, formerly of Charlestown, on Sunday, May 3rd, most unexpectedly. Beloved wife of 57 years to Gerald A. "Jay" Battista. Cherished mother of Annmarie DePietro & her husband Alfred of North Andover, Carolyn Thorng & her husband Eric of Pleasanton, CA, Andrea Oriola & her husband Paul of Winthrop & Gerald A. Battista & his wife Monique of Lynnfield. Adored grandmother of Cassandra, Nicholas, Gabriella, Liam & Madison. Dear sister to Ann Marie Sweeney of Scituate, James Sweeney & his wife Christina of Bethesda, MD, Stephen "Steve" Sweeney, well known comic extraordinaire of Quincy & the late Carol Lefebvre. Also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law Edgar Lefebvre of Plymouth, MA & many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Services & interment will be held privately in accordance with the regulations & mandates prescribed by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Later an announcement will be published on social media & the website of our funeral home www.vertuccioandsmith.com stating time, date & place of a Life Celebration/Memorial Funeral Mass. "Peggy" was born & raised in Charlestown & came to live in Revere in 1963 when she married. She was an alumna of Boston State College, Class of 1962. "Jay" & "Peggy" were winter residents of Naples, FL & both were members of the Royal Wood Golf & Country Club of Naples & locally, in Melrose were members of the Bellevue Country Club. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the / American , Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020