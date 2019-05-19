|
BERKLAND, Margaret M. "Peg" (Rawson) Of Melrose, passed away on May 18th, 2019. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Irving "Ted" Berkland. Loving mother of Paul T. Berkland (Noreen) of Georgetown, Ellen P. Berkland of Dedham, Peter J. Berkland of Dallas, TX, and Michael T. Berkland of Southborough. Proud grandmother of Katherine, Mark, and Erik. Caring sister of Mary L. Rawson of Milton, the late Thomas and Charles Rawson. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Thurs., May 23rd, from 4-8 PM, at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, May 24th, at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose. Interment following the Mass at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Remembrances may be made in Peg's honor to Mass Audubon, Ipswich River Sanctuary, 87 Perkins Row, Ipswich, MA 01983 or to a . For the obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019