BRODERICK, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Dolan) Of Watertown, July 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin V. Broderick. Mother of Lydia A. Broderick of Framingham, Michelle E. Broderick of Newton and Martin J. Broderick of Upton. Sister of Patrick Dolan, Seamus Dolan, Anne Corr, Kathleen Lee, and Lydia McGinnity all of Ireland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Peggy's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. before her Funeral Service which will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019