|
|
COLLYER, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Brown) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Collyer. Loving mother of Joan & her husband Earl McDonald of Braintree, Margaret Chappell of Holbrook, James & his wife Maryellen Collyer of Quincy, Michael & his wife Joanne Collyer of Rockland, Carol & her husband Michael Rowan of Everett, Elaine & her husband Kevin Monahan of Dorchester, Kathie & her husband Paul Shaughnessey of Dorchester, Barbara & her late husband Mark Lawrence of Winchendon, Stephen & his late wife Suzanne Collyer of Sharon, and Christopher & his wife Maryann Collyer of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of 31 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, and special niece Alicia Jones of West Roxbury. Dear sister of the late Flora Stanton. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Tuesday from 4 to 7pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks & proper social distancing will be required. If you wish to sign the guestbook, please be sure to bring your own pen. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church will remain private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margaret's name to the All Dorchester Sports League (ADSL). For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020