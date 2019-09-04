Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1123 Washington Street
Lanesville (Gloucester), CT
MARGARET M. (KELLER) DERBY

DERBY, Margaret M. (Keller) Of Gloucester died on September 3, 2019. She was born in Hartford, CT, November 19, 1955 and was the daughter of John James and Rita Hayes Derby and grew up in Bloomfield, CT. She leaves her husband, Christian Keller and daughter Eleanor Keller and is survived by one sister and 6 brothers and many nieces and nephews. There are no Calling Hours. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington Street, Lanesville (Gloucester), MA 01930. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com Greely Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
