DOWD, Margaret M. (Doherty) "Peggy" Of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Winthrop and Charlestown, October 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stephen T. "Butch" Dowd. Devoted mother of Meg Dowd & Duane Frega of Lawrenceville, GA and Maureen & Vince Castiglione of Morristown, NJ. Cherished daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Shannon) Doherty and the dear sister of the late Honey Chaisson and Daniel Doherty, of Charlestown. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, October 31, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow at the Winthrop Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop. For guestbook and directions, please visit: www.mauricekirbyfh.com
