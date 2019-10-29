|
FANNING, Margaret M. "Peg" (Casey) 81 years of age, of Medford, formerly of Charlestown, suddenly October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Fanning. Devoted mother of Michael Fanning & wife Cheri of North Grafton, John Fanning & wife Michelle of East Boston, Patrick Fanning & wife Maureen of Tewksbury, Kathleen Fanning & husband Joseph Simpler & Joseph Fanning, all of Medford. Loving Nana to Joseph, Kelli, Katelynn, Meghan, Casey, Leah, Ashleigh, Patrick & her great-grandson Devin. Beloved sister of John Casey & the late Ellen Allen, Thomas Casey, Mary Shea, Elizabeth McCarvell, Fran O'Reilly & Kay Cremens. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Peg's Funeral on Saturday at 10 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 11:30 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours Friday, 4 - 8 PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Peg's name to Caring For A Cure, c/o Mass. General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA. 02114 or www.massgeneral.org/cancer/everydayamazing/caring-for-cure. For obituary, directions or online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019