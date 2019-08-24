Boston Globe Obituaries
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
59 Cottage Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
MARGARET M. "PEG" (SINACOLA) FARRETTA

MARGARET M. "PEG" (SINACOLA) FARRETTA Obituary
FARRETTA, Margaret M. "Peg" (Sinacola) Of Sharon, on August 22, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Farretta, Sr. Loving mother of Michael J. Farretta and his wife, Valerie, of Rochester, Linda M. Farretta of Pembroke, and Robert A. Farretta, Jr. and his wife, Robbin, of Taunton. Cherished grandmother of Robert M. Farretta, and Karan Farretta and her partner Christopher Williams, and great-grandmother of Paige Williams. Sister of Ralph Sinacola and his wife, Maureen, of North Attleborough, Kathleen "Renie" Coletta and her husband, Paul, Sr., of Braintree, and the late Mary F. "Murph" Carr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Peg's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 9 to 10:20 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
