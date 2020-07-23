|
|
FAY, Margaret M. "Margie" (Caulfield) Of Belmont, formerly of Cambridge, July 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Nancy Fay Donahue and her husband Kevin of Watertown and Neal J. Fay and his wife Debbie of Belmont. Cherished Nan of Mark, Keri and Cory. Adored Nana of Jessica, Haley and Gemma. Great-Nan of Brady, Makena, Kevin and Brooklyn. Sister of the late John Caulfield, Paul Caulfield and Kathleen Nickerson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. With a passion for her faith, Margie led her life with strength and kindness, leaving an impact on all the lives she touched. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, July 24th, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Following a private Funeral Mass, all are welcome to a Graveside Service to be held in St. Patrick Cemetery, Belmont Street, Watertown on Saturday, July 25th at 11:15 AM. Please join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Margie Fay. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pan-Mass Challenge, an organization and cause supported and loved by Margie for 32+ years: profile.pmc.org/NF0001 Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020