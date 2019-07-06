Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET M. (PRENDERGAST) GALLUCCI

GALLUCCI, Margaret M. (Prendergast) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on July 4th. Beloved wife of George F. Gallucci. Loving mother of Janet Abbott and her husband Kevin, George, Donna Chisholm and her husband John, Paul, and Michele Hlavaty and her husband John. She was a loving grandmother to Kevin, Rachael, Robert, Nicole, Isabel, John, Maria, Angela and great-grandmother to James. Also survived by her sister Dorothy Ochs and many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from Mission High School in Roxbury, MA. She was extremely religious, spending many hours watching daily mass, rosary, chaplet and praying for all those in need. Margaret prayed every day to the Blessed Virgin Mary and was involved in a weekly prayer group, where she provided her famous brownies that were loved by all. She wasn't Mother Teresa, but she sure came close. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Saint Timothy's Church in Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Luncheon to follow the burial, will be held at Conrad's Restaurant, 905 Main St., Walpole, MA 02081. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Peg's memory to the Boston Catholic TV Network, 34 Chestnut St. P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. Margaret was a cherished wife, mother and grandmother who was deeply loved by everyone. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
