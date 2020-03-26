|
GALVIN, Margaret M. (O'Donoghue) Of Waltham, March 25, 2020. Wife of Timothy C. Galvin. Mother of Michael C. Galvin (Beatrice) of Waltham, Patricia G. Underwood (Roger) of Woodstock, CT, Cornelius J. Galvin of San Diego, CA, John F. Galvin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Timothy J. Galvin (Linda) of Waltham, and Kathleen M. Perry (Michael) of Ashburnham. Sister of Eileen O'Neill of Jamaica Plain, Mary Reilly of Auburn, Kathleen O'Malley of Worcester, Sr. Rose O'Donoghue, R.S.M. and Michael O'Donoghue, both of Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland and the late Timothy O'Donoghue and Christina O'Sullivan. Also survived by ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Margaret's family will honor and remember her life at a private committal service in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Calling Hours and a Memorial Mass will be held when we can gather again publicly. Those service times, dates and places will be announced. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked that you share a cup of tea and a piece of Irish bread with someone you love and tell them just how much you love them. Please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020