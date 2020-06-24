Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET M. "PEGGY" (HOBAN) GAVIN

MARGARET M. "PEGGY" (HOBAN) GAVIN Obituary
GAVIN, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Hoban) Of West Roxbury, age 89, on June 23, 2020, formerly of Indreabhán (Inverin) Galway, Ireland. Beloved wife of Michael J. Gavin, with whom she shared nearly 60 years of marriage. Loving mother of Michael J., Jr. and his late wife, Jane M. (Hambelton) of West Roxbury, John M. and his wife Alexandra Grenham of Charlestown, Francis G. of West Roxbury, and Paul R. and his fiancée, Beth of West Roxbury and Martha's Vineyard. Grandmother of Elizabeth, Maeve, and Flannery. Sister of Philomena Curran of Norwood, John and Martin Hoban of Galway, Ireland, and the late Coleman, Sara, Mary, Michael, Annie, and Theresa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the U.S., Ireland, and the U.K. Peggy spent a number of years living in London, England, where one highlight she was fond of telling was attending the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. She arrived in Boston in 1956, initially settling in the Back Bay before moving on to Jamaica Plain, Brighton, and finally West Roxbury. She met her husband at a Dudley Street dance hall and married in 1960. She was a fluent and proud speaker of the Irish language and made a lifelong, tireless effort to pass that on to her children and many others who crossed her path. An avid walker for most of her life, she also enjoyed trips back to her native Ireland and Martha's Vineyard. Witty and unpretentious with a flair for striking up conversations with strangers, Peggy always felt the world's problems could be solved with prayer. Devoted to her Catholic faith until the end, she was rarely seen without her rosary and Miraculous Medal. Her family wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Deutsches Altenheim and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Services from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to , Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
