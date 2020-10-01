1/
MARGARET M. (CORLIN) GROSSI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROSSI, Margaret M. (Corlin) Of Arlington, passed away on September 29th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Grossi. Loving mother of Anthony Grossi and his wife Phyllis of Malden, Marilyn Gianocostas of Arlington and Barbara Malone and her husband Mike of Billerica. Grandmother of Carol Smolinsky, Stephanie Grossi, Michelle Malone, Michael Malone and the late Jennifer Gianocostas. Sister of Marilyn Corlin and the late Charles Corlin. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Friday from 4-7 pm, and to a Graveside Committal Service on Saturday at 10 am in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. To send an online condolence, please visit devitofuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved