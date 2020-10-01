GROSSI, Margaret M. (Corlin) Of Arlington, passed away on September 29th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Grossi. Loving mother of Anthony Grossi and his wife Phyllis of Malden, Marilyn Gianocostas of Arlington and Barbara Malone and her husband Mike of Billerica. Grandmother of Carol Smolinsky, Stephanie Grossi, Michelle Malone, Michael Malone and the late Jennifer Gianocostas. Sister of Marilyn Corlin and the late Charles Corlin. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Friday from 4-7 pm, and to a Graveside Committal Service on Saturday at 10 am in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. To send an online condolence, please visit devitofuneralhome.com