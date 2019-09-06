|
|
HANLON, Margaret M. (Cassidy) Of Franklin, formerly of Norwood passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 65. Devoted mother of Molli J. Hanlon and her fianc? Jeffrey Taub of RI and Errol T. Hanlon of RI. Sister of Thomas Cassidy of Norfolk, Kathy Cassidy-Gerhard of PA, James Cassidy of CA, Jeanne Kraus of TX, Michael Cassidy of Edgartown, Robert Cassidy of RI, Christine Silva of Taunton, Stephen Cassidy of Taunton and the late Maureen A. Woods. Daughter of the late Thomas J. Cassidy Sr. and Jeanne K. (Hanlon) Cassidy. Margaret was a 1972 graduate of Norwood High School. She was a retired secretary for Polaroid Corp. and also was a retired Bus Driver for Franklin and other Norfolk County Schools. Known as Margie to her family and friends, she was a loving woman who welcomed all into her family and home with open arms. Visiting Hours and Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Home service will be held Thursday evening, September 12, 2019, at 7:30pm. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned And Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019