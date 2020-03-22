Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET M. "PEGGY" (HANIFIN) JILLETT

JILLETT, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Hanifin) Of Medford, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of William D. Jillett. Loving mother of William Jillett and his wife Alesia of Hanover, Jack Jillett and his wife Susan of Chelmsford, Terri (Jillett) Ciccarelli and her husband Robert of Reading, Maureen (Jillett) Martello and her husband Mark of Reading and the late Peggy Jillett. Dear sister of the late James Hanifin and Theresa Hanifin. Cherished grandmother of Gage, Matthew, and Daniel of Hanover, Jackie of Chelmsford, Michele, Joseph and Mary of Reading, Meaghan, Ryan, and Dylan of Reading. Beloved great-grandmother of Cameron. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the health crisis, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, in this time of community need, please support a local business by purchasing a gift card and donating to your local food pantry. Arrangements by the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, SOMERVILLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020
