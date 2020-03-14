Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
28 Commonwealth Ave
CHESTNUT HILL, MA
View Map
MARGARET M. (DALEY) KELLY


1922 - 2020
MARGARET M. (DALEY) KELLY Obituary
KELLY, Margaret M. (Daley) Of Brighton, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kelly. Devoted sister of the late Elizabeth Theresa Reinhardt, Richard and Timothy Daley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her close friend Anne Laguerre. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., CHESTNUT HILL on Monday, March 16th at 11am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Kelly may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive. Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
