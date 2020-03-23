|
LOECHER, Margaret M. "Peggy" Of Kingston, passed into eternal life on March 7, 2020 at home, after an illness. Peggy was born on October 31, 1930 to her parents, James W. and Annie Carroll of Canton, MA. She was the youngest of four children. She was predeceased by her brother, James W. Carroll, Jr., of Franklin, MA, her sisters Mary Stone of Dorchester, MA and Ellen Letourneau of Brockton, MA.
Peggy grew up in Canton, MA and worked in a variety of administrative positions in the federal government. She worked in the Boston field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and for the Federal Communications Commission in Boston before retiring to Duxbury, MA.
Peggy will be interred at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton with her late husband Claude on March 31, 2020 at 10a.m. Arrangements for her interment are under the direction of Shepherd's Funeral Home, KINGSTON, MA. Due to the worldwide pandemic of the Coronavirus, a Memorial Mass in her honor will be celebrated at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020