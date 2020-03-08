Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET M. (FORSTER) LOGUE


1928 - 2020
LOGUE, Margaret M. (Forster) Of Waltham, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Logue, Sr. Mother of Edward C. Logue, Jr. (Susan) of Waltham, William J. Logue (Debra) of Concord, Judith E. Keough (Michael), Janet M. Monaghan (Michael), Suzanne DiStasio (Mark), John J. Logue (Pamela), all of Waltham, and the late Paul J. Logue. Mother-in-law of Marcine Logue of Waltham. Sister of Elizabeth A. Farquharson (Richard) of Franklin and the late Rev. Msgr. William J. Forster and Helen D. McDonald. Also survived by nineteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Peg's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, March 12th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
