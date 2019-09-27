|
|
LOSI, Margaret M. "Peg" Age 93, of Falmouth, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sept 24, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1926 to the late Patrick and Julia Lovett in Dorchester. She was a graduate of St. Gregory's High School and St. Margaret's Nursing School. Peg worked for many years in Saint Margaret's Hospital and Mattapan Chronic Disease Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. Matthews and St. Anthony's church where she was a CCD teacher and a member of the secular order of Franciscan. Peg was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Peter Losi of 58 years, and mother of the late Sheila Mastriano. She is survived by her remaining four children: Joseph Peter Losi of Quincy, Francis Patrick Losi of Falmouth, Rosemary Moran of Falmouth, and Meg McArdle of Falmouth; 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three siblings, and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30am at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., FALMOUTH. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Oct. 3rd, at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28) in Falmouth. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Mission Society of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, franciscanhope.org/tag/Franciscan-sisters-of-allegany For online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019