Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church,
126 Middlesex Ave.,
Wilmington, MA
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
MARGARET M. "PEG" (FAY) MAGEE

MARGARET M. "PEG" (FAY) MAGEE Obituary
MAGEE, Margaret M. (Fay) "Peg" Age 82, of Wilmington, passed away on November 10, 2019. Peg was the beloved wife of 67 years to Thomas Magee, devoted mother of Paul Magee & wife Judy of Princeton, Jeanne Gaudion & husband Bob of Londonderry, NH, Patrick Magee & wife Peggy, Robert Magee & wife Linda and James Magee & wife Jeanne all of Wilmington, and the late Thomas Magee. Loving "Nana" of Kylie & David Sundberg, Gaelen Magee, Dorian Magee, Dan & Kendra Roberts, Kara & Nathan Ruiter, Andrew Roberts, Michelle Gaudion, Kerrie & Charlie Haynes, Michael Gaudion, Erin & Mike Loder, Colleen Magee & Kaitlin McCarthy, Patrick & Kristen Magee, Thomas Magee, Carin Magee, Kayla Magee, James Magee and "Nana Peg" to her great-grandchildren Leroy, Rhett, Noel, Deklan, Aria, Lila, Ben, Amelia and Liam. Cherished daughter of the late Cyril and Margaret (MacDonald) Fay, dear sister of the late Robert, Frank, Cyril and David Fay. Peg is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, November 15th, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14th, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
