McCLUSKEY, Margaret M. (Meade) Of Winthrop, Dec. 1, 2019, devoted wife of the late John A. McCluskey. Loving mother of John F. McCluskey and his wife Mary of Hope, ME, Paul L. McCluskey and his wife Jane of Melrose, Margaret Cahill and her husband Lawrence of Lowell and Elizabeth Durkin and her husband Richard of Scituate. Dear sister of the late Dr. John Meade, Patricia Kent and Eleanor Harmon. Loving sister-in-law of Sue Meade of Winchester. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019