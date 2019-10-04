Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARGARET MCDONALD
MARGARET M. (CURTIN) MCDONALD

MARGARET M. (CURTIN) MCDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, Margaret M. (Curtin) Of Weston, age 81, Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Former copywriter for WNAC and the Al Black Advertising Agency. Ran registration for conventions in Boston for A. P. and ran licensing exams as chief proctor, particularly optometry. Loving wife of the late Francis X. McDonald. Devoted mother of Matthew J. McDonald, kind mother-in-law of Kelly A. M. McDonald, and doting grandmother of Brendan, Patrick, Erin, Nora, Seamus, Brigid, Maureen, and Fiona, all of Mashpee. Cherished sister of Regina C. Branch, of St. James Plantation, NC. Visiting Hours 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6 at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Route 16), WELLESLEY. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7 at St. Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Interment at Linwood Cemetery, 190 Boston Post Road By-pass (Route 20), Weston. Directions, guestbook and longer obituary at GFDoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
