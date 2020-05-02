Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MCKERNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET M. (LYDON) MCKERNAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET M. (LYDON) MCKERNAN Obituary
McKERNAN, Margaret M. (Lydon) Age 89, a 48 year resident of Dedham, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John McKernan. Devoted mother of John and his wife Dawn, of Wilmington, NC and Robert and his wife Shira of Paris, France. Grandmother of Brandon, Lilia, Marina, Ruby, Jack, and Lydon. She is also survived by her three sisters, Barbara Hogan and Catherine Gerrior of Walpole, MA and Brid Murphy of England. Margaret was born in County Galway, Ireland on February 24, 1931, the third child of eight to Stephen Lydon and Annie Keane. A private family Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High Street, DEDHAM, MA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Margaret's memory to the Jimmy Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -