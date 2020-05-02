|
McKERNAN, Margaret M. (Lydon) Age 89, a 48 year resident of Dedham, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John McKernan. Devoted mother of John and his wife Dawn, of Wilmington, NC and Robert and his wife Shira of Paris, France. Grandmother of Brandon, Lilia, Marina, Ruby, Jack, and Lydon. She is also survived by her three sisters, Barbara Hogan and Catherine Gerrior of Walpole, MA and Brid Murphy of England. Margaret was born in County Galway, Ireland on February 24, 1931, the third child of eight to Stephen Lydon and Annie Keane. A private family Funeral Service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High Street, DEDHAM, MA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Margaret's memory to the Jimmy Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 3 to May 4, 2020