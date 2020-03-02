|
|
MEAGHER, Margaret M. (Fallon) "Greta" Age 89, beloved wife of the late John Meagher, died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Margaret (Cummings) Fallon. Raised and educated in South Boston, she graduated from Gate of Heaven High School, class of 1948. As a young woman, Greta had been employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for it's Industrial Accident Board. Following her marriage, she dedicated her life to raising her family. A resident of Peabody for the past sixty-five years, Greta enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Kailua, HI and Laveen, AZ. Surviving her are four daughters, Peg Meagher of Kailua, HI, Kathy Grant of Pocasset, Maureen Dragon of Salisbury and Kerry Meagher of Lynn; three grandchildren, Colleen Marzelli, Daniel Dragon, Nolan Dragon, a great-grandson, Parker Marzelli and a sister, Mary Fallon of South Boston. She was predeceased by parents, her brothers, Joseph and Leo Fallon, sister and brothers-in-law, Irene and Don Hunter, Maureen Fallon, William and Phyllis Meagher, and Mary Meagher. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471 or to Beacon Hospice, c/o Amedisys Foundation, 68 Center St., Ste. 19, Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020