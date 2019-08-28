|
MURRAY, Margaret M. (McDonald) "Peggy" Age 90, of Wrentham, formerly of Franklin, August 25. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Murray III. Mother of Mary R. Verdin of Wrentham, Margaret F. Murray of Mattapoisett, Thomas P. Murray IV and his wife Kris of Heber, Utah and Patrick J. Murray and his wife Paloma of Los Angles, CA. Sister of James McDonald of Worcester and grandmother of Regis Verdin. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street, FRANKLIN, Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Wrentham at 10:00 a.m., relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy maybe made in her memory to your local library. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019