Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
MARGARET M. R.N. "PEGGY" (WHITE) CAFARELLI

MARGARET M. R.N. "PEGGY" (WHITE) CAFARELLI Obituary
CAFARELLI, Margaret M. "Peggy" (White) R.N. At 88 years, in Revere, formerly of Everett, January 8th, in the prescence of her loving God & her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Revere Patrolman George F. Cafarelli, who passed on March 11, 2013, following their 50th wedding anniversary. Cherished mother of Former Revere Police Chief, Joseph A. Cafarelli & wife Lisa of Rowley, Laura M. Cafarelli of Revere & Revere Patrolman, John A. Cafarelli of Revere & his companion, Jennifer M. Boucher of Swampscott. Devoted grandmother of Alyssa M. & Grace M. Cafarelli, both of Marshfield, Olivia L. Cafarelli of Revere, Daniel A. Cafarelli & Sarah V. Cafarelli, both of Rowley. Dear sister of the late Mary J. Young, Thomas White, John White, Ann Lemieux & Claire Lenehan. Also lovingly survived by a large contingent of nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Further survived by her husband's family, Anita Smith of Nahant, Rita Presley of Saugus, Lydia O'Connor of CA, Emily Warren & husband Edward "Ned" of Revere, Vienna Mooney & husband Samuel of Youngsville, NC & the late Antonio J. Cafarelli, Olga Cafarelli, Revere Police Sgt. Leonard Cafarelli, Yolanda Criscuoli, Mafalda Russomando & Anna Formica. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, January 13th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Sunday, Jan. 12th from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Alumna of St. Margaret's Hospital School of Nursing - Dorchester, Class of 1951. Former RN for Grover Manor Hospital of Revere & the Chelsea Soldiers' Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to - Hospice Program, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020
