SLATTERY, Margaret M. (Gallant) Of Somerville, passed away September 21, 2020, the beloved wife of the late Charles E. Slattery. Charles and Margaret met while working together as lift operators after Charles returned home as a Veteran of WWII, then married in 1947. Margaret worked as technician for Raytheon Corporation for more than 40 years in the Aerospace/Defense industry. She was a devoted mother to Patricia MacNeil of Londonderry, NH, her late husband Michael, and the late Charles E. Slattery, Jr. Margaret's wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and her incredible selflessness made her loved by anyone who met her. Loving grandmother of Roderick MacNeil of Boston, his partner Alyssa Faria, Christine MacNeil of NH, her partner Jason Hill, Catherine Diodati, her husband Michael of NH, Stephen MacNeil, his wife Stephanie of Somerville, Thomas MacNeil of NH, Deanna Slattery and Hayley Wilson, both of Florida. Loving great-grandmother of Gavin, Kayleigh, Angelina, Rosalie, Mason, Noah and Luca. Sister of the late Rita Sheets, Eva Landry, Mary Gross, Irene Crease, Rose Hoyt, Edward, Arthur and John Gallant. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Friday, September 25th, from 4–8 PM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 26th, in Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish, St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 179 Summer St., Somerville at 11:30 AM. Please go directly to church. Services will conclude with Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Margaret was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.jimmyfund.org/gift
