MARGARET M. "PEGGY" (MCCABE) WALSH

WALSH, Margaret M. "Peggy" (McCabe) Of Milton, passed away May 19th. Beloved wife of J. Patrick Walsh. Mother of Brendan P. Walsh and his wife Ashley of Dorchester, Garrett P. Walsh and his wife Michelle of South Boston, and Kathryn M. Walsh of Dorchester. Devoted nana of Audrey M. Walsh. Sister of Frank McCabe of South Weymouth, Claire Babcock of FL, William McCabe of Marshfield, Timothy McCabe of ME, and Maureen Reimer of Marshfield. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Friday morning, at 10 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Dana Farber's Jimmy Fund Clinic, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019
