MACK, Margaret (Gysling) Passed away on September 19, 2019, at North Hill in Needham. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Dennis Herbert Mack. Margaret and Dennis were longtime residents of Medfield, and she was an active parishioner at Most Precious Blood Parish in Dover.
Margaret credited the sisters at Holy Child Academy for cultivating her early love of learning, and inspiring her to become a teacher. As a member of Sharon Hill High School's Class of 1952 in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, Margaret enjoyed a rigorous academic schedule, as well as theater productions and choir competitions. Margaret continued her formal education at Penn State University, where she studied advanced mathematics. However, her resolve was once challenged by a professor who told her that women didn't belong in upper level math courses. Undaunted, Margaret was determined to prove him wrong - and she did! At Penn State, Margaret was inducted into Pi Lambda Theta, one of the nation's most prestigious education honor societies, which recognizes outstanding students who intend to seek careers in education.
A woman of dynamic intellect, Margaret pursued a Master's Degree at Temple University. While at Temple, she led three different chess clubs, teaching the game to students and preparing them for tournament play.
Margaret spent her career in education seeking innovative ways to teach concepts and methods in mathematics. She taught at Dover-Sherborn High School from 1968 until 1994, where she led the Math Department for many years. Her Advanced Math students remember her explaining difficult topics in patient, meticulous detail.
In her husband, Dennis, Margaret found an intellectual peer and life companion. His education in mathematics at Cambridge University in England bound them in scholarly common ground, but they also shared many other interests. Both music lovers, they enjoyed frequent evenings in Boston, and were longtime subscribers to the Boston Symphony Orchestra. They traveled extensively, exploring Europe together.
Margaret is mourned by her sister, Helen Campbell and her husband, Don. Her brother, John Gysling, preceded her in death.
Margaret may be remembered best as a teacher - the vocation to which she felt called her whole life. Thousands of Margaret's students remember fondly and gratefully how she encouraged them to set the highest standards for themselves, and then work harder than they ever thought possible to meet them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, at Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre Street in Dover, at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019